Strelow encourages residents to do pre polling

Voters at the Rockhampton Baptist Church polling booth on election morning in July 2016.

RESIDENTS are being urged to take part in pre-polling voting this year as election day looms on Saturday March 28.

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow said council was very aware of coronavirus and what was happening overseas but the election would go ahead as normal.

“A lot of people aren't conscious that the local ­government elections are only two and a half weeks away,” she said.

She said it wouldn’t hurt to get your voting done early.

“You don’t have to have a reason, if you want to have a postal vote, go online before 7pm on Monday,” she said.

“If you wish to do pre poll which is come and vote in person, you can the two weeks prior to the election.

“You can just come on in, apply and give a pre poll vote, no one is going to ask you any questions why you want to do it early.”

She encouraged everyone to monior the health department website if they’re concerned about coronavirus.

“Their main messages are washing your hands a lot and make sure you are washing thoroughly, “ she said.

If you are concerned about crowds, pre polling is a way to avoid them, Cr Stelow said.