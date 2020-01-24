Strelow joins medical committee

Fourth year medical student Greg Hill practices listening to a heart beat on a maniquin in a purpose built training ward at the UQ Rural Clinical School. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.

ROCKHAMPTON region mayor Margaret Strelow has accepted an invitation to join the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School.

Cr Strelow will be on the Rockhampton Community Advisory Commitee that meets four to six times a year, with the first meeting on February 3.

The committee’s aim is to ensure excellence in medical training while enabling the students to engage in a regional/rural experience.

The school has been training third and fourth year medical students in Rockhampton and Central Queensland since 2000.

It is one of the four sites in Queensland, along with Toowoomba, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.