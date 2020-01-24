Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fourth year medical student Greg Hill practices listening to a heart beat on a maniquin in a purpose built training ward at the UQ Rural Clinical School. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.
Fourth year medical student Greg Hill practices listening to a heart beat on a maniquin in a purpose built training ward at the UQ Rural Clinical School. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin.
News

Strelow joins medical committee

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON region mayor Margaret Strelow has accepted an invitation to join the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School.

Cr Strelow will be on the Rockhampton Community Advisory Commitee that meets four to six times a year, with the first meeting on February 3.

The committee’s aim is to ensure excellence in medical training while enabling the students to engage in a regional/rural experience.

The school has been training third and fourth year medical students in Rockhampton and Central Queensland since 2000.

It is one of the four sites in Queensland, along with Toowoomba, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

mayor margaret strelow rockhampton uq rural clinical school uq rural clinical school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ready to back up for election

        premium_icon Ready to back up for election

        News Cr Pat Eastwood is ready to go another round as councillor in the Livingstone Shire local government 2020 elections, as he believes he has a lot more to give

        • 24th Jan 2020 9:34 AM
        Multiple people involved in highway accident

        premium_icon Multiple people involved in highway accident

        News It is believed there has been no disruption to traffic at this stage

        • 24th Jan 2020 9:43 AM
        Big projects spread across the region

        premium_icon Big projects spread across the region

        News $8.79 million worth of projects were shared among the 2019-21 Works for Queensland...

        COURT LIST: Who is in court today?

        premium_icon COURT LIST: Who is in court today?

        News See the full list of people required to attend court today, Friday January 23.