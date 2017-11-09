Strelow lands worst of all possible positions

INDEPENDENT candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow says she has landed the worst of all possible spots on the ballot card.

Ahead of the November 25 state election, Ms Strelow is wedged in the middle of the pack between Labor's Barry O'Rourke and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

The LNP'S Douglas Rodgers has landed the plum number one spot with The Greens' Kate Giamarelos in the number five position.

Ms Strelow described her position as unlucky, however said she was up for the fight.

"People who vote for me will have to search for my name on the ballot paper," said Ms Strelow, who has stood aside without any pay from her mayoral role with Rockhampton Regional Council to contest this election.

With a tight battle for Rockhampton forecast, Ms Strelow said the importance of preferential voting was likely to be central in determining the result.

Mayor Margaret Strelow says she's landed the worst possible position on the ballot paper for the November 25 election. Chris Ison ROK111017cadani1

However, she ruled out any preference deals with other candidates or parties.

"I won't be doing a preference deal," she vowed.

But just what her how to vote card will look like is still to be worked through. This election every square on the ballot card needs to be numbered.

The candidates don't have long to finalise their preference positions with pre-polling starting on Monday.

Ms Strelow believes more voters will look to pre-polling and avoid the tradition of voting on election day.

"I think people are obviously looking for pre-polling as nobody really enjoys being herded on the last Saturday," she said.

"People have voted with their feet and chosen in increasing numbers to go to pre-polling," she said.

It's understood the number of people who pre-polled at last year's local government elections in Rockhampton was above 60%.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow Contributed

Yesterday, The Courier-Mail reported Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk deflected questions about whether she would be willing to form a minority government with Ms Strelow if necessary.

Ms Palaszczuk would not rule out a deal with Ms Strelow, who has reportedly been expelled from the ALP after her decision to stand against the party's candidate, Mr O'Rourke.

BALLOT PAPER POSITIONS

Rockhampton

1. Douglas Rodgers

2. Barry O'Rourke

3. Margaret Strelow

4. Wade Rothery

5. Kate Giamarelos

Keppel

1. Matt Loth

2. Brittany Lauga

3. Clancy Mullbrick

4. Peter Blundell

Mirani

1. Kerry Latter

2. Stephen Andrew

3. Jim Pearce

4. Christine Carlisle