Strelow: Livingstone has itself to blame for its debt issues

COUNCILLORS: The Rockhampton Regional Council before being sworn into office in 2012. (From left) Cr Stephen Schwarten, Cr Tony Williams, Cr Bill Ludwig, Cr Cherie Rutherford, (front, mid) Mayor Margaret Strelow, (back, mid) Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Ellen Smith, Cr Glenda Mather, Cr Neil Fisher, Cr Tom Wyatt. Absent: Cr Greg Belz.

From the Mayor's Desk

with Margaret Strelow,

Mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council

ONE of the biggest challenges for our council has been managing the very significant debt which was accrued during amalgamation.

Of course, there was a massive infrastructure programme too.

There is no doubt this legacy debt will have an impact on both Livingstone Shire and the rest of the Rockhampton Regional Council area for some time.

What some people seem to doubt is the process that saw that debt calculated to make sure each council shouldered its share (in last Saturday's Weekend Bulletin, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig in his column said Livingstone was forced to deal with $76million in debt it "unfairly inherited” in the process of de-amalgamating from Rockhampton Regional Council).

"There is simply no way that an additional $47million in debt funding was ever spent in Livingstone during the intervening period."

There was a Transition Committee which oversaw the separation of the two councils. There was equal representation between Rockhampton and Livingstone. Livingstone was represented by a State Government appointee.

The smouldering de-amalgamation debate that won't go away

The Transition Committee knew what the closing balances for the former Livingstone Shire were before amalgamation and they knew what income (things like rates and asset sales) had been received from the Livingstone area during the six years of amalgamation.

The committee knew what had been spent. So the financial fundamentals were set.

The total of capital works in Livingstone all up during amalgamation was $166.6million.

The split of loans (the debt) was calculated based upon the capital expenditure within each Local Government Area during amalgamation.

Where the projects could not be split based upon location (such as some computer software) the expenditure was split based upon a percentage of population.

Remember, Livingstone came into the marriage with $29.6m debt.

All money from property sales was allocated to the areas in which the land was located. All grants and subsidies were applied to the projects that they were for and, therefore, geographically.

Livingstone Shire was then set up with cash and loans to reflect the results obtained. The decision about whether to use some of the transferred cash to pay down debt straight up was then left to be made by the new elected council. Livingstone could have used some cash to pay down some debt immediately.

(Livingstone expect they will end the current year's budget with about $15million in cash, so there was a lot of capacity for debt to be paid off in the first year.)

The decision about how much of the cash to hold on to and hence how much debt to carry forward was for the new Livingstone Shire Council to make. The Transition Committee didn't make this decision for them.

Every council makes different decisions.

Rockhampton has traditionally held fairly high cash levels so we can withstand natural disasters or other shocks. That is our choice.

Whenever we talk about debt we should also talk about 'net debt' so that cash holdings are taken into account.

There was a high level of detail about all of the capital expenditure prepared for the Transition Committee and subsequently given to Livingstone Shire Council. And both Rockhampton's auditors and Livingstone's auditors reviewed the results and gave them their approval.

Remember there is a longer list and even more debt that accrued to the remaining RRC.

Margaret Strelow,

Mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council