Strelow offers water clarity

Russ Tindall walks one of the dry dams on his Ridgelands property this week.

Russ Tindall walks one of the dry dams on his Ridgelands property this week.

A STATE MP trying to find a solution to a water shortage crippling townships on Rockhampton’s outskirts says forming a representative body to lobby for them is the way forward.

Member for Mirani Stephen Andrew followed up his public meeting at Alton Downs Hall on Tuesday night by meeting with Rockhampton Regional Council hierarchy on Wednesday.

Mr Andrew said he was pleased with discussions held with Mayor Margaret Strelow and Tony Williams and the insight they provided into the region’s water infrastructure and supply processes.

The Mirani MP said he came away from the talks with a direction to plot moving forward.

“What we need to do is incorporate a body of ­representatives from these areas (Alton Downs, Ridgelands etc) that can actually liaise directly with different levels of government to do things like feasibility and have a point of contact and reference,” Mr Andrew said.

“At the moment we don’t have that.”

Mr Andrew said he was also pleased to be told that the water shortage issue affecting Alton Downs and surrounding communities would be tabled for discussion at next week’s Rocky council meeting.

Cr Strelow provided clarity to the conversation about water for Alton Downs and other rural areas.

“Buying or accessing raw water (straight from the river) which is used for agriculture is the domain of the state government,” she said.

“In rural areas when people want a pipe network for raw water they usually form some kind of cooperative.

“Separately, council has a raw water allocation (from the State Government) which we then treat for human consumption. People inside the urban area pay for the cost of the treatment and the maintenance of the pipes etc.

“Rural people outside the treated water pipeline network usually have rainwater tanks and if the water tanks run low they buy treated water from a water carrier who in turn has purchased it from us. The cost of the water itself as a component of the cost of carted water is minuscule ($2.60 per thousand litres). The rest of the cost is mostly transport.

“We are looking at ways of giving treated water directly to rural residents by setting up a temporary off take point on our pipe network, so they don’t have to pay the carriers transport costs, but they will still need to have a way to transfer the water back to their own house tanks.”