Strelow: Opportunity doesn't come out of thin air

'My mother used to talk about people who had 'more hide than Jessie the elephant'. I thought fondly of her as I read Cr Ludwig's letter.

To set the record straight.

Almost immediately that we knew we had the fifo bid opportunity we made contact with Livingstone Shire.

Our first meeting with Livingstone Shire was prior to any bid being put on paper at all.

We travelled to Yeppoon for a breakfast meeting just over a year ago with a number of staff and Councillors from each council meeting at the Sailing Club. We explained that Adani had approached us to lodge a bid as a FIFO hub.

As Livingstone would clearly get significant benefit if we were successful we asked if they were willing to work with us on the bid and to help financially.

Immediately after that very first meeting we were told over a number of conversations (involving multiple people) that Livingstone were not willing to contribute financially.

Even so, Livingstone Shire representatives attended lunches at my specific invitation to meet with Adani representatives and we paid the bills. I even deliberately seated the Mayor of Livingstone opposite key Adani representatives respecting his role is Mayor. At that stage we were thinking that the bid would involve landing fee concessions and the like.

Over the following months there were repeated approaches to Livingstone Shire about giving financial assistance and had they at any stage ever indicated a willingness to help shoulder the load financially then they would have been fully included and taken into our commercial confidence.

Instead the indication we received many times was that Livingstone believed that they would get a benefit whether or not they put their own money on the table.

Responses varied but included statements like: 'Rockhampton has to decide if it wants all of nothing or some of something'. This statement verbatim from Mayor Ludwig on at least three occasions.

'It wouldn't pass the pub test for us to give you money'.

'Why don't you do the airport concessions and we will do concessions on residential property' (that would mean Rockhampton paid the airport bill and Livingstone received the benefit of extra rates)

More recently and probably the truer one - when I rang Cr Ludwig after the story about our $20m bid had been in the newspaper, I asked one last time. Cr Ludwig indicated they simply weren't in a position financially to join the bid.

I can understand that the announcement has come as a shock. Livingstone Shire did not expect us to be able to 'ring fence' the benefits of our investment.

But my job is to look after the interests of the Rockhampton Regional Council area and given the pain that we have been through in the last few years correcting our budget we really need to focus on our own economic growth. We are putting up a lot of money that has been difficult to put together.

As Cr Ludwig is fond of saying: 'If something is good for Rockhampton it's also good for Livingstone Shire'. While Rockhampton will be the primary place of residence, Rockhampton people have always embraced the coast as our playground and will obviously continue to do so.

It is important to note that there are a further 1100 construction jobs which are not caught by the agreement we have with Adani. This is on top of our allocated 1100 construction jobs.

I was consistent during negotiations in recognising that the broader region needed to benefit and that especially Gladstone needed construction jobs. They had in fact asked specifically for construction jobs with their letter of support. Residents of Gladstone or Yeppoon will be able to apply for these jobs and will find it easy to get to work thanks to the planes that will leave from Rockhampton airport.

And the longer term FIFO jobs based in Rockhampton will generate jobs in related industries which will not be caught by this agreement.

Cr Ludwig's community would be well served if he now looked to find ways to get benefit out of the extra activity that will be generated in Rockhampton.

Readers should be aware that the offer for us to submit a bid to be a FIFO hub for Adani came as a result of years of work put in by Rockhampton Councillors (and I'm particularly conscious of the role that Councillor Fisher played) in building relationships with the resources sector. By the time the invitation for us to submit a bid had been made we already had established relationships with key players and had travelled to meetings and expos up-and-down the state.

Opportunity doesn't come out of thin air.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow