Strelow ramps up pressure with Gracemere High School move

MARGARET Strelow today ramped up her bid to be the independent member for Rockhampton as she threw down the gauntlet to the major parties to commit to a high school for Gracemere.

"I've heard all of the excuses over the years, most of which revolve around the importance of filling Rockhampton High School,” Ms Strelow said.

WATCH: Margaret Strelow announces she will run as an independent.

"Decisions made in Brisbane about acceptable travel distances don't work out on the ground in a regional area.”

She proposed a partnership to address the situation.

"I would propose a partnership with council that would see the sporting fields developed and one or two buildings that would accommodate a satellite campus for Rockhampton High School,” Ms Strelow said.

"This campus could deliver subjects that don't require specialist facilities like maths and languages in the first instance and then gradually build up to meet demand from this fast growing community.

"Careful timetabling might see parents avoiding the drive for at least one day a week.”

A high school at Gracemere has been a hot issue for the area for several years.

The Morning Bulletin has previously reported an estimated 1000 high school chidlren are making the daily return 20-minute bus trip between the town and Rockhampton.

The issue has previously been raised with representatives of both the Newman and Palaszczuk governments.