Strelow refutes Labor's 'fake jobs' Adani attack

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani3

"THE jobs are real if the project can get started,” Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow says.

Cr Strelow has moved to refute claims coming from Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten that mining giant Adani was raising hopes by offering "fake jobs.”

The Labor leader yesterday accused the mining giant of offering "fake jobs” as his party campaigns to win a by-election in the inner-Melbourne electorate of Batman.

While Adani hit back at his claims, saying they had already created 800 jobs and paying $7.2 million in salaries each month, Cr Strelow backed the company.

Cr Strelow said the jobs were real, but activists were "a powerful force expertly using social media to create an agenda and influence policy”.

"I've been around for a long time in politics,” told The Morning Bulletin this morning.

"I love my community and don't believe I am stupid, I have been close to the project and because of what I have seen I am comfortable leading my community in believing these jobs promised are real.”

Cr Strelow said the situation was getting out of control.

"If we can get past the other levels of government that seem to be more influenced by social media and more susceptible to pressure being applied by anti-Adani groups,” Cr Strelow siad.

"Actions of politicians have made it more difficult, comments by senior politicians have made it quite difficult for them to progress.

"They (Adani) have jumped through every hoop that has been asked about of them.

"I want jobs for my community but also as someone who is interested in the future of our country, I am worried with what damage we are doing to our relationships with another Commonwealth country and a significant company in India,” she said.

She said Adani wasn't "just a $10 start up company.”

"They can bring so much to a relationship in Australia,” Cr Strelow said.

"India is one of the world's powerhouses in the making,” she said.

"It is not just china that is on the radar, it is India we should be watching as well.

"There could be so much more investment from India than there already has been.”