Strelow reveals drainage strategy after social media storm

AS Rockhampton streets were engulfed in water after yesterday's huge downpour, talk of drainage issues were on many resident's lips.

Water rose rapidly during the two-hour deluge about 1pm yesterday leaving many residents stranded in their houses or desperately trying to clear their drains.

Flash flooding in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK031217aflashfl

Frustration peaked on social media as residents shared their thoughts on how Rockhampton Regional Council weren't fixing the continued drainage issues after several flash flooding events.

"Maybe they should spend some money on drainage instead of a levy bank,” Graham Taylor posted to The Morning Bulletin's Facebook post.

Rosie Miller caught this picture from her house saying that cars "went under" in her street on north side. Rosie Miller

Margaret Strelow has addressed the issues.

Ms Strelow, who stood aside as mayor to contest the recent state election, said council invested $3m per annum into a storm water program.

Margaret Strelow overlooked the Fitzroy River with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as the state's leader arrived in Rockhampton to hear first hand the emergency plan for a major flood earlier this year. Amber Hooker

"It is a costly exercise. For every $3m we are only able to help between 30 and 50 homes,” she said.

"We are working through known problem areas systematically.”

A man is seen with a rake in the floodwaters on Wackford St in Park Avenue. Taylor Davies

Ms Strelow said despite efforts to ease drainage problems, it was difficult to combat mother nature.

"Of course, sometimes rain falls so heavily and so quickly that we would never be able to design a network to take it away as quickly as it falls,” she said.

"Nor would it have cleared immediately if we were living in the open countryside.

"Drainage systems in cities and towns consist of natural gullies and creeks, storm water pipe networks as well as curbing and channelling and even the roads themselves.

"Every part of this complete system comes into calculations about how water will get away after heavy rain.”

The huge downpour of rain flooded the underneath of Tara-Louise Spanner's yard. Tara-Louise Spanner

Ms Strelow said older subdivisions were sometimes built over creek beds making it difficult and inconvenient for residents to improve these areas.

"Storm water pipes need to be up-sized along a full length to bring any improvement and this can mean cost, and significant inconvenience for residents and businesses in the process,” she said.

"I can recall a previous mayor stating that the storm water problems in Rockhampton were so bad that it simply wasn't possible to fix them.

"But we are determined to do what we can.

"We may never be able to prevent storm water entering property in the sort of rain we just saw, but we will make progressive improvements.”