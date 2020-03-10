Strelow reveals funding bid

ROCKHAMPTON’S leader has offered an insight into her council’s play for a slice of a proposed billion dollar Federal Government funding pie.

But Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday stopped short of putting all of her cards on the table.

Prime Minister Scott ­Morrison’s economic stimulus plan aims to ensure fire impacted regions do not go into recession with the compounding impacts of the coronavirus.

At the weekend, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig revealed the “shovel ready projects” his council would seek funding for.

Yesterday Cr Strelow said two of the projects put forward for funding were the ­Rockhampton Airport redevelopment ($20 million) and about $2 million to rebuild the heritage-listed Hugo Lassen Fernery at the Botanic Gardens.

Cr Ludwig had praised Capricornia MP Michelle Landry for alerting his council to the funding potential.

Cr Strelow yesterday expressed similar appreciation.

“The Member for ­Capricornia made similar contact with (Rocky regional) council to receive an update on shovel-ready projects across Rockhampton for consideration as part of the Federal Government’s proposed stimulus package,” she said.

“Council submitted a number of projects and we appreciate the opportunity to be involved in identifying projects which will benefit the local economy and our community.”

Cr Strelow said it should be noted that her council had secured more than $300m in grant funding for the Rockhampton region since deamalgamation.

“This in part has been the result of our lobbying efforts and we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all levels of government to secure funding for critical projects in Rockhampton into the future,” she said.

Ms Landry said she had contacted each of the five councils in her electorate about the funding opportunity.

“I have submitted shovel-ready proposals from all five councils.

“There’s a selection of projects there and we’ll just wait and see what happens.”