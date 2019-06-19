Strelow: Sorry Livingstone, you had your shot at Adani jobs

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has been reminded of who gets first dibs at Adani's Carmichael mine jobs as an "inevitable result of the two communities choosing different paths”.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow made the comments in a letter to the editor yesterday following her further discussions with Adani.

Her comments also followed a story in yesterday's Bulletin on how the Livingstone Shire rental market as expected to tighten even further below its current one percent level as Adani workers came into the region.

"Conversations with Adani over the last few days have reaffirmed that our arrangement with them (in the initial stage Adani mine jobs will be shared between Rockhampton and Townsville) is top of mind as they go about selecting contractors,” Cr Strelow said.

"Job seekers should understand their chances of success for both construction jobs and for the long term 'steady state' operational jobs will be very much higher if they are a resident or become a resident of Rockhampton Regional Council area.”

Cr Strelow said Livingstone Shire Council representatives were invited on a number of occasions to participate in the Adani bid and partner with Rockhampton but had declined.

"Much as I regret the division that this will no doubt cause, it is an inevitable result of the two communities choosing different paths,” she said.

"That said, there will be many opportunities for Livingstone Shire residents for the many flow on jobs that a project this size generates.”

She said Rockhampton Regional Council's participation in the original bidding process to be one of the two fly-in fly-out hubs would bring benefit to the whole broader region.

"No doubt Livingstone Shire Council always understood that there would be plenty of jobs for the wider region even without their monetary contribution,” she said.

"Without Rockhampton's initial bid and involvement and our constant support, these Adani jobs would not be coming to us and neither would the flow on opportunity for Livingstone Shire.”

In May, Adani clarified the jobs breakdown for the project.

"In November last year we announced that Adani Mining had funding in place to deliver a 10 million tonne per annum mine, which would see 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs created during ramp-up and construction,” an Adani spokeswoman said.

"Job numbers for operational mines of a similar size range between 800 and 1500 roles. When the Carmichael mine enters operation we expect it to require a similar amount of operational roles.”

The company also addressed community fears of a reliance on a fly-in, fly-out workforce, and the prospect of regional workers missing out on the potential jobs.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael project, with regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone regions also benefiting from our project,” the spokeswoman said.

"We anticipate that job numbers from the primary employment hubs will be relatively evenly split across Townsville and Rockhampton.”

Livingstone Shire were approached for comment but did not respond to Cr Strelow's comments by time of print.