STRELOW SPEAKS: Will she run in the potential by election?

FORMER Mayor Margaret Strelow has declared she will not be running in the by election, should it happen.

Mrs Strelow formally resigned on November 9, citing personal integrity.

The Councillor Conduct Tribunal found Mrs Strelow guilty of misconduct for not declaring an Adani-funded flight on her Register of Interest, following a trip to India in 2017 which was organised by Annastacia Palaszczuk and other Central Queensland mayors attended.

While she had reported the hospitality of a plane flight and meals on the appropriate forms, the CCT required for her to put it on her Register of Interest and apologise at a council meeting.

Mrs Strelow, of her own will, choose to resign as she did not morally agree with these requirements.

Legislation was passed in Parliament earlier this year that the mayoral runner-up of an election would automatically be appointed mayor if the mayor resigned or left office in the first 12 months of their term.

The Palaszczuk Government pledged it would overturn this ruling and it is understood a by election will be called.

The law is yet to be passed and a by election, if called, is expected to be early next year.

Margaret Strelow in 2000.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin last night, Mrs Strelow said she had no interest in running in the by election.

Mrs Strelow began her career with council in 1997 when she served as councillor until 2000.

She was the first female mayor of Rockhampton and held the mayoral role from 2000 to 2008 and again from 2012 to 2020.