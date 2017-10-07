CQ mayors exchange explosive comments over Adani FIFO jobs

THERE'LL be no concessions made to Rockhampton's coastal neighbours when it comes to jobs at Adani: you're either in or you're out.

At least a third of people looking to get one of the 3300 construction jobs on offer at Adani's Carmichael coal mine will have to live within the council's boundaries.

Adani map. Rockhampton Regional Council

It's a move which Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig has condemned as "un-Australian" as he called on the government to step in and prevent the decision he described as discriminatory.

The strict boundaries have angered neighbouring councils, with Gladstone's acting mayor Chris Trevor saying the "postcode discrimination" left the region "filthy and dirty".

That council was one which provided letters of support in the initial stages of the bid, with support conditional on Gladstone workers being included.

However, Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow made it clear the bidding process quickly evolved into a shrewd commercial negotiation.

Cr Ludwig has fired back, saying it was a "sad day for political integrity and Central Queensland".

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig. Amber Hooker

He said Cr Strelow had plotted with Adani to exclude Livingstone and Gladstone from the deal which secured 1700 jobs for Rockhampton.

Livingstone also provided a letter of support in March.

"It is unconscionable and un-Australian for Mayor Strelow to have knowingly deceived our communities by seeking our support without telling us, and now boasting, that at the same time she was secretly negotiating with Adani to exclude our communities being able to apply for jobs," Cr Ludwig said.

"We believe the Rockhampton Mayor has breached not only our communities trust and her code of conduct duty to act honestly and with integrity, but will also be in breach of 'post code' discrimination legislation.

"We can only hope that both the State and Federal Governments step in and say this type of discriminatory and divisive behaviour is totally unacceptable."

However, Cr Strelow said Livingstone had refused multiple requests to give financial backing to the bid.

Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine. Rockhampton Regional Council

"We, on several occasions, offered Livingstone the chance to be a financial partner in the bid and that was declined and then it just became a pragmatic reality that with the sort of money we were putting on the table, we had to reinforce the permanent jobs, which we have done," Cr Strelow said.

"Mayor Ludwig's disingenuous comments don't pass the pub test.

"There were repeated approaches to Livingstone Shire Council to become a financial partner and they declined. Their letter of "support" actually supported Rockhampton providing the financial incentives for the airport but encouraged the FIFO workers to live in Livingstone.

DONE DEAL: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub at Rockhampton Airport on Thursday. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani3

"We didn't use it. My job is to look after the interests of Rockhampton Region Local Government area and we have paid $15.5 million to secure these 1,700 jobs.

"Our current ratepayers will get a return on this investment through jobs and Council's Budget benefits through new ratepayers.

"Gladstone asked for construction and engineering jobs and there are construction jobs available outside this deal.

"It was something I insisted on. Gladstone residents are eligible and in fact would be in the box seat.

"The residents of both Livingstone and Gladstone will see benefits from the opportunity our investment has provided on a wider scale and we certainly wish them well."