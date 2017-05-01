Strelow 'wishes businessman well' in bid for Yeppoon airport

Japanese businessman Yoshitaro Iwasaki is calling on the Queensland Premier to build an international airport in Yeppoon.

UPDATE, 12PM: ROCKHAMPTON mayor Margaret Strelow had little to say on a Japanese developer's bid for an international Yeppoon airport.

The man behind the proposed $600 million Capricorn Resort redevelopment, Yoshitaro Iwasaki, revealed he would seek Queensland Government support to build a 2000-metre runway in Yeppoon in a letter to be discussed by Livingstone Shire councillors tomorrow.

Mr Iwosaki expressed concerns flooding at the Rockhampton Airport would deter international investors.

Cr Strelow today wished him well.

"I hope the development gets going, we wish him well," Cr Strelow said.

"And if he needs to build own airport to do that, that's something he makes the decision on."

Last year Cr Strelow said the Rockhampton Regional Council would take the Rockhampton Airport as "far and fast as we can", including international passengers if a potential market was identified.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig has not yet been available for comment, and a representative at the Yeppoon Iwasaki Sangyo branch said they do not have any comment at this time.

INITIAL REPORT: JAPANESE development magnate Yoshitaro Iwasaki is pushing the Queensland Government to build a Yeppoon airport as a matter of necessity.

The chief executive of the company planning a $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Integrated Resort has contacted Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig to seek council's in-principle support for a proposal he believes is integral to attract investors.

>>$600M RESORT: 19,000 Cap Coast and Rocky jobs on the line

The Livingstone Shire Council will today meet to discuss Mr Iwasaki's plan for a 2000-metre runway, which he will propose to Annastacia Palaszczuk to consider under Queensland Government's State Significant Projects.

Capricorn Resort owner Yoshitaro Iwasaki will rally the Queensland Government to build an international airport in Yeppoon. Contributed

Mr Iwasaki expressed concerns Iwasaki Sangyo Co's plan to develop the 300-room, five-star resort forecast to generate 19,000 jobs could hinge on the "airport issue".

In his letter submitted to the Livingstone Shire Council, Mr Iwasaki outlined the Rockhampton Airport closure during a flood event was the crux of his concern.

"As long as I remember, the airport was closed 3 times in the last 10 years," he wrote in a letter submitted to the LSC.

"This is a very critical issue, which can prevent many potential investors from putting substantial amount of investment in resort development.

"In order to attract international guests to Central Queensland in future, it is important to invite international investors.

"In fact, we are currently having discussions with potential investors.

"However, the frequent closing of the airport will be a critical problem.

"I believe that if we leave this airport issue, there is a big possibility that the investors lose their interest in the project."

Japanese company Iwasaki Sangyo Co plans to redevelop the Capricorn Resort. Contributed

Following his visit to Rockhampton late last month, Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt said Yoshitaro Iwasaki's redevelopment, teamed with potential new investors in the area, would be significant factors in considering an international airport in Rockhampton.

Mr Iwasaki expressed his belief the LSC shared his recognition and interest in building an airport in Yeppoon.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig. Chris Ison ROK030715cfunding1

"I am going to write a letter regarding my proposal to the Premier Annastcia Palsazczuk," he wrote.

>>Premier opens up about Iwasaki Resort and 19,000 jobs

"So, I would like you to give me your political support for my proposal, so that we can be very assured that the state government understands the new airport is necessary for our project and Yeppoon."

More to come.