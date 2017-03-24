Strelow's message to Chappell bros: 'Come get the facts'

AN INVITATION has been extended to cricket legends Greg and Ian Chappell to visit Rockhampton to clear up 'misinformation' regarding the proposed Charmichael mine.

The Chappell brothers, former test cricket greats, last week co-signed a letter opposing the Adani mine project, saying it would be a 'great shame' were the mine to 'damage the image of India in Australia'.

Indian cricket team coach Greg Chappell

The letter to Mr Adani also states the mine proposal 'does not have the support of the Traditional Owners of the land.' The Chappell brothers say the mine could damage Australia's sporting ties with India.

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow has invited the Chappell brothers to visit the Rockhampton region for 'an information conversation' about the proposed mine.

Cr Strelow said the project, which has received strong support from the Rockhampton region since its onset, has been plagued with misinformation that she wishes to personally address and correct with both Ian and Greg Chappell.

She said she would be happy to pay their standard speakers fee and make arrangements for their travel.

"This is very misleading information," Cr Strelow said.

"While there is a minority of traditional land owners who have launched legal challenges against the project, I have met regularly with official representatives of the Wangan and Jagalingou people and it is clear that they strongly support the Carmichael mine proceeding, in fact, the Adani agreement when put to a meeting of the community was passed 294 to one.

"They have been working constructively with Adani and my Council to ensure that the benefits of the mine are shared by the traditional owners at every stage of the project."

Cr Strelow said if the Chappell brothers were to visit the region they would have the opportunity to speak in person with members of the broader community and the Wangan and Jagalingou people in order to better understand the benefits of this project for regional Queensland.

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell

In previous statements on Adani's mine project, Cr Strelow has highlighted the importance for an informed conversation about the journey from a highly coal dependent global community to a world with a focus on renewable energy, firmly stating her belief that the extraction of Australia's cleaner coal is part of that journey.

"Right now we have families and economies, countries apart, hinging on the future of this mine," she said.

"The benefits extend well beyond an economic uplift for our economy - let's not lose sight of the fact that this project will help bring others out of poverty, allowing them the right to have access to the same essential necessities that we are so fortunate to have."

Council is awaiting a response from Greg and Ian Chappell.