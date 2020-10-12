‘Stressed out’ P-plater caught drug driving in CQ town

Ashley James Brooks, 24, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 12 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

Ashley James Brooks, 24, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 12 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

A ‘STRESSED out’ red P-plater was caught drug driving in Emerald.

Ashley James Brooks, 24, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on October 12 to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

He was intercepted by police about 10am on July 29, while driving on Roberts St.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Brooks was pulled over for failing to display red P-plates while using a P1 licence, when he returned a positive roadside drug test.

Tests later revealed the presence of cannabis.

Brooks said he was stressed out a few days before the incident and “smoked a bit”.

He acknowledged he “shouldn’t have done that”.

Magistrate Robert Walker advised Brooks not to use illicit substances at all.

Brooks was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months. The conviction was recorded.