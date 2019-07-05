Menu
A mother is banned from Myer a the Sunshine Plaza for six months after she was caught stealing three times in six months.
Crime

'Stressed out' single mum caught stealing from high-end shop

Amber Hooker
by
5th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
A SINGLE mother caught stealing perfume, a black dress and clothes from Myer blamed her crimes on money stress.

Melissa Louise Lavakeiaho, 33, pleaded guilty to three stealing charges when she fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Duty lawyer Davina Lucas told the court Lavakeiaho had two 11-year-old twin daughters and had quit her managerial job due to the stress associated with work.

She said her client received $550 a week in Centrelink Newstart payments and was "stressed out" over no having money at the time of her crimes.

"Was she stressed for six months?" magistrate Rod Madsen asked, considering Lavakeiaho was caught in January, and twice in June.

Mr Madsen recorded convictions and ordered she complete 80 hours of community service within six months.

Lavakeiaho was banned from the Sunshine Plaza for six months.

