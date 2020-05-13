Strict protocol as Rockhampton boarders’ return to school

BACK AGAIN: (L-R) TCC boarders Lincoln Pickering, Tom Creed, Eli Bird making the most of their return to the classroom.

THE return to school takes on a whole new meaning for The Cathedral College students Lincoln Pickering, Thomas Creed and Eli Bird.

After a nearly month-long stint at home, the Year 11 and 12 boarders have returned from their respective homes of Middlemount, Raglan and Springsure.

The students, along with the wider live-in cohort, were ordered to depart as boarding residences became high-risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior students were given the all-clear to return following an announcement by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

College Principal Rob Alexander said the return came off the back of tireless efforts to satisfy strict Queensland Health regulations surrounding boarders’ safety.

“To meet requirements our boarding staff were trained in strict and frequent cleaning practices, and all aspects of social distancing.”

Strict new measures at the residence include the use of shower and bathroom amenities now being limited to one or two students at a time.

“We also had to be particularly careful with the dining area. All meals are now served by staff who are the only ones permitted to handle utensils,” he said.

Preparations to welcome back Year 7-10 students, along with the remainder of its 180 boarders on May 25 are underway.

He said the school board was working closely with Rockhampton’s public health unit to gain approval on a return plan. This includes encouraging students to download the COVIDSafe app.

Despite reported confusion among parents on students exempt from isolating, Mr Anderson said it was not an issue as no interstate students were registered at the school.