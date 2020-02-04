Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
In a series of messages, the headmaster called female students 'cute' and 'naughty' and was found to be putting them 'at risk of harm'.
Education

Strictest headmaster fired for flirty texts

by Sarah Ridley
4th Feb 2020 7:02 PM

A teacher dubbed Britain's strictest headmaster has been sacked for sending "flirty" texts to female students.

Toby Belfield, 47, was axed after education chiefs threatened Ruthin School with closure.

In a series of messages, the head called pupils "cute", "naughty" and discussed one's virginity. He said in one text: "You are a potential sexual threat to young boys."

A safeguarding report by Care Inspectorate Wales found the school in Denbighshire put students "at risk of harm".

Last week, the Welsh government Education Minister Kirsty Williams warned it must take immediate action or risk closure.

On Monday, the £37,000-a-year ($A72,000-a-year) school said it had terminated Mr Belfield's employment with "immediate effect".

It said the action was taken following an independent review of his conduct.

Mr Belfield was once dubbed Britain's strictest head after threatening to expel students who went off sick when they were just "tired". He also disapproved of relationships between pupils.

The school's vice-principal has been appointed as interim head.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

education principal toby belfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multimillion airport master plan revealed

        premium_icon Multimillion airport master plan revealed

        News Rocky airport’s upgrade will allow for more international travel, a FIFO hub, airline lounges and more businesses.

        Solution to shark control issue found for Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon Solution to shark control issue found for Capricorn Coast

        News Within weeks, a new program will be in place giving peace of mind to swimmers and...

        Crew faces hiccups as monster croc is released

        premium_icon Crew faces hiccups as monster croc is released

        News Rocky II has been released into a temporary pen at Koorana Crocodile Farm.

        • 4th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
        • 1 CQld1
        Petition fires up to save popular Rocky restaurant

        premium_icon Petition fires up to save popular Rocky restaurant

        News Rumours have been circulating that a Taco Bell would be opening at the former...