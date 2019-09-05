Menu
COUNTRY CHIC: Sheri Lehmer, Cate Moore and Lakoda Drummond sport their fashionable creations.
News

Strike a pose: Aged care facility marks 70 years in style

5th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
STUDENTS and staff from Carinity Education Rockhampton have stepped back in time to celebrate the not-for-profit care organisation's 70th anniversary.

Attendees sported different fashions from decades across the past 70 years.

Outfits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s proved to be popular with school students and staff.

The event, one of many special birthday events held at Carinity sites across Queensland, capped a big month of celebration for the organisation.

Four new buildings on the school campus at Glenlee, part of a $5.5 million building project, were officially opened in early August.

The new facilities comprise a hospitality and vocational training building, an industrial art building and gymnasium, an art and design building, and an administration building.

Carinity Education Rockhampton is one of five schools operated by Carinity, with others located in Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Brisbane and Townsville.

Carinity operates aged care and retirement villages and youth, disability, chaplaincy, home care and community services.

anniversary carinity aged care fashion tmbcommunity whatson
