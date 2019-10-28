Menu
City will certainly miss Maclaren‘s goals. Photo: AAP Image/Sean Garnsworthy
Soccer

Striker blow hits City where it hurts

by David Davutovic
28th Oct 2019 5:32 PM
Melbourne City's stellar start to the A-League season has been dealt a cruel blow, with in-form Jamie Maclaren suffering a hamstring injury.

Maclaren's heavy load of three games in seven days, off the back of Socceroos duty, appears to have contributed to injury, which will rule his out for at least four weeks.

It's a massive blow for City, who struggled without Maclaren in round one, with the striker scoring all four of their goals this season.

Maclaren is key to City’s plans. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

 

The striker, who joined City from Scottish club Hibernian in January scored the decisive 85th minute winner away to Western United on Sunday, taking his season tally to 10 goals in seven games excluding his four Socceroos goals.

After the match Maclaren had revealed how the City players had vowed to snap out of their slump after a 4-0 cup humbling at Adelaide United four days earlier.

He latched on to a long pass from Josh Brillante and reset his compass, before volleying past A-League keeper of the year Filip Kurto to clinch a potentially season-defining win, after netting a neat opener.

It is believed that Maclaren felt tightness late in the match, but persisted believing it was cramp, although scans on Monday confirmed the worst.

Maclaren revealed how it the 85th-minute winner was the kind of shot he practised with dad, ex National Soccer League player Donald, bought him goals in their spacious backyard.

"It is totally (from the backyard) and it's no coincidence that some of my goals are things that I've worked on over the over the years and long, bouncing balls are not easy balls to hit," Maclaren said.

City coach Erick Mombaerts was thrilled with Maclaren's match-winning feats.

"He was perfect. I want to congratulate Macca for his performance, his second goal was beautiful - not easy to score," Mombaerts said.

"He was always big danger for the opposition."

