Striker Snell scores hat-trick as Souths extinguish Sparks

ON TARGET: Southern Suburbs' striker Steven Snell slotted three goals in his team's big win over Sparks at Kalka Shades on Saturday.

ON TARGET: Southern Suburbs' striker Steven Snell slotted three goals in his team's big win over Sparks at Kalka Shades on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK090618ahockey2

HOCKEY: Striker Stephen Snell bagged a hat-trick as Southern Suburbs ran out 7-1 winners over Sparks in the CQ Hockey League on Saturday.

Injury meant Souths' captain/coach Nathan Christensen had to watch from the sidelines as his team dominated for the best part of the game against the Gladstone outfit.

"In all honesty I know we're capable of a 7-1 scoreline but with the key players we had out today I probably wasn't expecting that size a win,” Christensen said.

"In saying that, it didn't feel like a 7-1 win because it was a pretty scrappy game and there were only patches of good stuff from our team.

"We're just falling asleep for five minutes at a time and letting them get back in the game or just doing a few things not quite right but all-in-all I was pretty happy with the performance.”

Southern Suburbs Darcy Milner goes on the attack. Allan Reinikka ROK090618ahockey1

Christensen paid tribute to A2 players Brad Smith and Simon Hope who have been playing regularly in the top grade due to some A-graders being injured or unavailable due to work or rep commitments.

Matt Langsdorf impressed in his first game for the year at right half, Ben Snell was solid in defence and Stephen Snell was on fire up front.

Christensen said it was always a positive to score seven goals in a game, but the team's defence also worked well on Saturday.

"We got the ball out of our defence and were picking up our midfielders and forwards, which gave us the opportunity to score which was really good,” he said.

Hockey: Sparks' Harley Jeynes. Allan Reinikka ROK090618ahockey3

Christensen is pleased with how his team is travelling this season, and is confident they will definitely be in the mix come finals time.

Souths are sitting second on the ladder, behind defending champions Wanderers.

"We lost 4-3 to Wanderers a couple of weeks ago and we didn't play our best game so I took a lot out of that,” Christensen said.

"With a full squad and everyone's mindset right I think we can definitely match it with Wanderers or beat them.

"We're going really well and I'm pretty excited about what we can do this year and with such a young team as well.”

Meanwhile, Central Queensland residents will have the chance to rub shoulders with Rockhampton's hockey great Mark Knowles.

Australian hockey champion Mark Knowles will return home to Rockhampton to meet and greet fans this weekend. Grant Treeby

As part of the Commonwealth Games initiative for athletes to give back to the regions where their careers began, the Rockhampton Hockey Association will host the recently retired Kookaburras captain at Kalka Shades this weekend.

The event, titled "Moments with Mark”, includes three different events.

Two of them, from 4pm to 7pm on Friday and 8am to 10am on Saturday, are designed to give young fans the chance to talk to their hero and get photos and autographs.

The third, A Night with Knowlesy, will be a conversation with the champion from 7pm to 9pm on Friday.

RESULTS