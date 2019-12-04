Maintenance workers raise red flags about hospital staffing

STRIKE ACTION: Rockhampton Hospital's maintenance workers joined ETU organiser Greg Harris (right) striking this morning to bring attention to issues affecting their shrinking workforce.

THERE were not a lot of maintenance workers on strike in front of the Rockhampton Hospital this morning but that is the point - there are not a lot left.

Workers from combined unions representing Queensland Health maintenance staff have begun industrial action around the state to prevent what they say is continued undermining of this critical part of Queensland's public hospital sector.

Standing in front of Rockhampton Hospital waving to vehicles honking their support, three flag-waving staff members (who did not wish to be identified) - a plumber, an apprentice electrician and an electrician - told The Morning Bulletin they were worried about their job security.

They allege the hospital's maintenance workforce has halved over the past seven years to 14 people across a range of trades.

This diminished work force was expected to service the ageing and expanding Rockhampton hospital buildings, while also attending other regional health facilities including Yeppoon, Mount Morgan and Eventide nursing home.

Over this time the men claim the administration work force has tripled.

To make up for this maintenance staff shortfall, instead of putting on new staff, they say contractors are being brought in and are being paid double or triple the existing staff renumeration.

By using contractors who are not accountable for the work like staff were, contractors are often double dipping by being called back to fix their dodgy work.

They say machinery has become more complex and often they have to fly in contractors to repair it, costing hundreds of dollars per hour plus accommodation, when it was more cost beneficial to have a greater emphasis on training existing staff.

Another point of contention is the lack of investment in training maintenance staff and bringing through apprentices to reduce reliance upon external staff to ensure a healthy pool of talent was available to service the local facilities.

The unions have been in negotiations with QLD health regarding their EBAs since April and hope this industrial action will bring the government to the table to negotiate in good faith.

The action includes paperwork and administration work bans, and rolling stoppages beginning with a 24-hour walk-off during which only emergency maintenance work will be carried out.

Electrical Trades Union Queensland state secretary Peter Ong said these electricians, carpenters, plumbers, and boilermakers were vital to the running of our health service, providing safe environment for patients and staff.

"As with any and all industrial action, the members have not taken this lightly and it is through pure frustration at Q Health's refusal to fix the ongoing issues associated with reduced job security, sham contracting and broken promises on apprentices, our members feel they are not being listened to," Mr Ong said.

"The government has proven incapable of fixing this mess, instead, the rorts, rip-offs, out-sourcing and shonky contracts continue. Maintenance unions drew Minister Miles's attention, in detail, to the rampant use of sham contracting arrangements at various hospitals earlier this year. In one well-documented case, the Director-General resigned that afternoon, but since then the practice has continued unchecked."

"Q Health may care about the doctors, nurses, and radiologists, we all do, but it's latest offer to our members who keep our hospitals and health services safe and operating efficiently in often stressful circumstances is a kick in the guts and miles away from a fair go.

"Our message is clear, end the sham contract shame, employ Queensland apprentices in accordance with your promises and get rid of the shonky contractors who are eroding job security, costing taxpayers millions and putting patients at risk."

The Morning Bulletin has brought the maintenance worker issues to the attention of Health Minister Steven Miles and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and will publish their responses when they come to hand.