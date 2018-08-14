Striking new coast artworks raise awareness on big issues

Councillor Nigel Hutton and local artist Amber Countryman with her art installation, 'Clarion Call' at the Yeppoon car park.

COASTLINES of Yeppoon are renowned for their beauty and local artists are voicing a strong message to the community to keep them in this untouched state.

In the latest of Livingstone Shire Council's Placemaking strategies, two new installations have packed a punch with their message on the dangers pollution has to our marine life and beaches.

Featuring more than 10,000 multi-coloured bottle caps, an image of a trumpet is clear in Amber Countryman's striking artwork sitting inside the Yeppoon Town Centre car park with the words 'clarion call' above.

Amber, whose works have featured in several locations across the Capricorn Coast, said art was her way of raising awareness about the damage plastic pollution is doing to our planet.

"A Clarion Call is a call to action, a strong and emotional appeal to people to do something, and in this case it's to start reducing our impact on the ocean by saying no more to plastic,” Amber said.

"Mass production of everyday plastic products only began in the 1950s. Unfortunately, a lot of it is still around in the form of trash and more and more is finding its way into the world's oceans, with dire consequences for the oceans and us.

"Over eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean every year, an amount estimated to quadruple by 2050 if we don't start doing things differently.

"By some estimates there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050.

"This problem affects most of us and as a community we need to do more to reduce our environmental impact now and into the future.”

While not as direct in its message but still just as impressive, a life-size bronze-cast sea turtle created by local sculptor Brendon Tohill was also installed last week perched on the rocks of Yeppoon Main Beach.

Aiming to surprise anyone who looks a little closer while taking in the view, the bronze turtle blends in with the dark rocks underneath the Yeppoon Amphitheatre Stage.

One of the region's greatest assets are the turtles easily spotted along the Capricorn Coast. But turtles are also one of the species most heavily impacted by discarded plastic, whether by consuming plastic bags that they mistake for jellyfish or becoming entangled in discarded nets and fishing line.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said our region is home to stunning coastlines and pristine natural environments, but plastic pollution remained a threat.

"The Capricorn Coast is not immune to plastic pollution and it is everybody's responsibility to work towards reducing our environmental footprint by making small changes that become part of the overall solution in order to improve the long-term outlook for the ocean,” Cr Hutton said.

"Council has several long-term environmentally focussed programmes and initiatives in place to help promote sustainability within our Shire such as the Reef Guardian Council Programme, QCoast2100, Habitat Stepping Stones, Marine Debris initiatives, reducing council's carbon footprint and effectively responding to climate change.

"Council continues to explore options for new and innovative ways to introduce sustainability principles within council and our community.”

For more information on council's environmental initiatives, please visit http://www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/140/Environment