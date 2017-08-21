25°
String of break-in's sparks huge call for action in CQ town

Shayla Bulloch | 21st Aug 2017 4:41 PM
FILE PIC .Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
FILE PIC .Photo Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

RESIDENTS of Woorabinda have had enough.

After countless break-ins, vandalism and disrespect to the community, local residents say they are "ashamed” to live in a town with such crime and have called for action to be taken by authorities.

Locals aired their frustration on social media with reports of break-ins happening daily and claims of no action taken by police.

A disappointed resident asked the offenders to "think about the choices you make for your future” and to take advantage of the help available in the small town.

"One day you're going to wake up and realise what you did to this community was wrong and you have to remember one day you'll have to bring your own kids up here,” an angry resident wrote on social media.

Residents are feeling helpless as youths throw rocks and sticks at their property every night and abuse the security officers already in place that patrol.

Some locals say their only option is to move away if these crimes don't stop.

Rockhampton Country Patrol Inspector Adam Muir said youth crime in Woorabinda was related to the isolation of the town and said no increased patterns of crime had been reported.

"The Woorabinda police regularly engage with many agencies including the Woorabinda Aboriginal Council, Youth Justice and the Woorabinda Justice Group to monitor and discuss appropriate police responses regarding young people in the community,” Insp Muir said.

He also said local police contact parents when their children are in the street at night and were committed to increasing foot patrols which would build greater partnerships with the community.

LNP Shadow Minister for Child Safety Ros Bates agreed there was no lack of support in the area but said it was clear those services weren't working.

"This community needs better coordination of services across youth, communities, education and health to ensure these children are being diverted from a life of crime,” she said.

"Where are the child safety early intervention services to work with families to ensure children are getting the best parenting?

"Children in Woorabinda deserve the same support and help as any other child across Queensland.”

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said there were a number of existing youth and family support services in Woorabinda including the Darumbal Community Youth Services, Australian Red Cross and Youth Justice Services.

Ms Fentiman said a new Family Well-being Service would be funded later this year at a cost of $1.6m per year.

"It will provide additional support to families in the Woorabinda area and we recently announced $5.35 million for the Triple P Parenting Program, which is now free for Queensland families,” she said.

"We work closely together to coordinate support for vulnerable families and children.

"It is disappointing that Ros Bates would be so dismissive of the great work being done with families and young people in Woorabinda.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  break-ins child safety minister police rockhampton ros bates shannon fentiman vandalism woorabinda

