String of offences while high on meth lands new father in jail

A HOMELESS man robbed his own friend and locked them out of their own residence during a spate of offending, while on parole.

Leslie Kenneth Congoo-Backo, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 1 to a string of charges including enter premise and commit indictable offence, wilful damage, stealing and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said one of the victim’s was woken by his dog on May 17 and found the defendant on his veranda when he investigated.

He said the victim knew the defendant, unlocked and opened the door, telling him to go away.

Mr Fox said Congoo-Backo told the victim he was being chased by police so the victim let him inside.

The defendant punched a ceramic hotplate.

“He asked the victim to go outside and see if police were still looking for him. He then locked the victim outside,” Mr Fox said.

Congoo-Backo stole the victim’s wallet before leaving.

The defendant’s next offence was on May 24 when he entered a vehicle outside a George St unit, stealing jumper cables, coins, tyre repair kit and other items.

He was identified via fingerprints.

Just after midnight on June 7, Congoo-Backo was at the BP service station on Albert St with a female, waiting for her to finish in the toilet.

Mr Fox said after 15 minutes, the defendant kicked the door of the female toilet and left the building, taking $30 of Starburst lollies without paying.

On April 5, Congoo-Backo and an associate were intercepted by police near Denison Lane after he trespassed on Access Recreation grounds about 5.55pm. Congoo-Backo told police he was looking for water.

On Good Friday, Congoo-Backo was attempting to access a locked door of a Thurston St, Allenstown, residence when the occupier exited onto the second storey balcony and discovered Congoo-Backo in their yard with a wooden paling in his hand.

Once noticed, the defendant went next door which was where the police dog squad found him later, before Congoo-Backo gave chase and was bitten by a police dog.

Congoo-Backo was taken into custody on June 27 and parole was suspended.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client was homeless at the time due to a drug addiction and was high on methamphetamines during most of the offending behaviour.

He said Congoo-Backo, whose first child was born in October, realises his behaviour was “foolish” and now desires for a life without crime.

Mr Jorgensen said the man he stole the wallet from was a former housemate and Congoo-Backo had attended the address to pick up his belongings.

Congoo-Backo reached a seven-month prison term head sentence with parole eligibility of December 1, 2019.

He was also fined $250 and ordered to pay $30 restitution.