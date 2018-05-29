String of theft over the past week at Cap Coast businesses

Police are investigating the break-ins to the storage units in Yeppoon over the weekend.

SEVEN Yeppoon storage units were broken into on Sunday night.

The perpetrators also attempted to break into nine other units.

The business was AK Self Storage and the owner has confirmed they are not sure what has been stolen at this stage.

"Some people haven't been able to get here because they live out of town,” he said.

"I know they took out a bit of paint, spray cans.

"They put some foul language on the footpath.”

The owner did not want to share his name but said the back fence had been cut and "ripped out”.

This is the second time the business of 15 years has been broken into.

"I don't know how you would stop them coming from,” he said.

"If they keep doing it, someone is going to take it in their own hands.”

Linda White was one of the customers who received a phone call to say goods had been stolen from the units.

All of Linda's 21 year-old son's belongings were in there as he is away at the moment.

"Everything he owns, all of his furniture, collection of clothing, xbox and games,” she said.

"They cut open boxes and went through them.”

The most horrific blow was his BMX bike.

"Not only is it is prized possession, it is his transport,” she said.

"He is epileptic and it is his only means of transport.”

Next door, Yeppoon Self Storage was also broken into however the manager confirmed "there was minor damage to locks in the facility but no reports of damage or stealing”.

Adding to the string of break ins, the Dollars and Sense store in Yeppoon was broken into early last Monday morning.

Entry was forced into through the window and drinks were stolen.

Across the coast, Emu Park Golf Club had a shed broken into between 4.30 and 5am yesterday morning.

80 litres of diesel fuel was stolen along with some power tools.

Yeppoon Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Rob Barclay said enquiries are continuing into the incidents.

"There has been a spike in break and enters, we ask the public to keep an eye out call Crimestoppers or Policelink,” he said.

"I ask the business owners to take extra care in their security, make sure they have good security and the investment of a good CCTV system is very helpful not only for you but for the police.”