Shrinking emergency crews would 'horrify' CQ locals: pollie

THE Queensland opposition claims frontline services were stripped before this emergency season but the government rejects the notion saying it was the Newman government that sacked full time staff.

Shadow Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Tim Mander said "startling" Public Service Commission figures are proof Annastacia Palaszzuk broke her election commitment to increase frontline Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) officers.

Queensland public sector figures reveal a 1.07% decrease in QFES full-time equivalent (FTE) employees from the September 2016 to December 2016; 3,282.29 FTE compared to 3,247.24 respectively.

"The December quarter is the key time that should be spent building up to another potential Queensland summer of natural disasters, instead of cutting resources," Mr Mander said.

"I'm sure the people in Central Queensland and the Gold Coast hinterland would be horrified to learn that at a time that they were gearing up to protect their homes and businesses, QFES had stripped back the frontline response team.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk has clearly broken her election commitment and sacked frontline services."

But State Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said the government was in fact working to restore critical services after the LNP sacked 51 frontline QFES officers in January 2013 during the ex-Cyclone Oswald clean up.

He said between the December 2014 and December 2016 quarters, the number of QFES full-time equivalent approved staff has actually increased by an extra 122.

"The outstanding effort by our emergency services teams during Tropical Cyclone Debbie and the floods that followed highlighted just how valuable our frontline teams are," Mr Ryan said.

"QFES pre-positioned and deployed staff to the major areas of impact as a result of TC Debbie from right across Queensland to ensure CQ communities were assisted."

Mr Ryan assured the State Government was "not following the lead of the LNP".

"No frontline service delivery staff were sacked," he said.

The State said fluctuations in the number of full-time employees was a "reality of the recruitment and training requirements" of QFES personnel.

"QFES pre-positioned and deployed staff to the major areas of impact as a result of TC Debbie from right across Queensland to ensure all Queensland communities were assisted," Mr Ryan said.