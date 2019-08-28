Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLIGHT CHAOS: Multiple breakdowns has seen Rockhampton Airport packed with stranded passengers.
FLIGHT CHAOS: Multiple breakdowns has seen Rockhampton Airport packed with stranded passengers. Edwina Andrew
News

Strong airport passenger numbers compared to last year

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Aug 2019 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Airport's July passenger numbers are up more than 6500 on the the same month last year.

The latest figures reveal 54,073 passengers used the airport in July 2019, compared with 47,489 in July 2018.

The council report also said the departure of military personnel on charters and regular public transport flights (Virgin Australia and Qantaslink) greatly increased passenger numbers for the month.

Charter activity continued to be high throughout July.

During the month, 234 vehicles had $9068 in car park fees waived. The total period of time these vehicles were in the airport car parks was an average of 1.69 days per passenger.

The airport was recently funded $170,000 for extra aircraft parking and foundation works.

airport passenger numbers rockhampton airport water and waste committee
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Supreme Court freezes assets of J.M. Kelly executives

    premium_icon Supreme Court freezes assets of J.M. Kelly executives

    News ASSETS of key executives in the collapsed J.M. Kelly Group have been frozen by the Supreme Court - including a Central Queensland property portfolio.

    How 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    premium_icon How 86yo discovered Rocky's hidden snooker club

    News After five years, Jack Martin hasn't looked back

    Strong real estate growth predicted in next 6 to 12 months

    premium_icon Strong real estate growth predicted in next 6 to 12 months

    News Industry expert shares his insight into the industry in CQ