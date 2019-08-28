Strong airport passenger numbers compared to last year

FLIGHT CHAOS: Multiple breakdowns has seen Rockhampton Airport packed with stranded passengers.

ROCKHAMPTON Airport's July passenger numbers are up more than 6500 on the the same month last year.

The latest figures reveal 54,073 passengers used the airport in July 2019, compared with 47,489 in July 2018.

The council report also said the departure of military personnel on charters and regular public transport flights (Virgin Australia and Qantaslink) greatly increased passenger numbers for the month.

Charter activity continued to be high throughout July.

During the month, 234 vehicles had $9068 in car park fees waived. The total period of time these vehicles were in the airport car parks was an average of 1.69 days per passenger.

The airport was recently funded $170,000 for extra aircraft parking and foundation works.