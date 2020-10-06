Strong bidding at cattle sales with high prices

TopX Gracemere Principal, Brad Mulvihill, with Parraweena Cattle Company's lead pen of Droughtmaster cross feeder steers that sold for 406.2c/kg, weighed in at 404.1kg and returned $1641 per head.

TopX Gracemere Principal, Brad Mulvihill, with Parraweena Cattle Company's lead pen of Droughtmaster cross feeder steers that sold for 406.2c/kg, weighed in at 404.1kg and returned $1641 per head.

SOUTHERN lotfeeders sparked fierce bidding competition at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where steers from Banana reached 406.2c/kg.

The Parraweena Cattle Company offering weighed in at 407kg to make a return of $1,818/head.

In total, more than 3420 cattle, drawn from Nebo, Middlemount, Mackay, Gin Gin and the surrounding area, were processed at the yards.

Morgan Harris, TopX, Gracemere, said the gallery had added competition from buyers from two southern feedlot operations this week, on top of strong local bidding action.

“The market was strong across the board and all articles sold well,” Mr Harris said.

“In the prime section cows were sitting 10 to 15 cents dearer.”

A highlight for this category was G Perry’s Droughtmaster line that averaged 550kg to reach 291c/kg and make $1,608/head.

The light steer price was strong, topping at 446c/kg for Charbray steers from D Gilliam and S McGregor, Nebo, that weighed 270kg, to return $1,206/head.

Harry Phillips, Savage Barker and Backhouse/GDL with G and J Vella Family Trust, Baldhills Station, Marlborough, with Brangus steers that sold for 412.2c/kg and averaged 344.6kg to return $1365.70 per head.

Weaner heifers experienced a dearer trend with restockers securing the quality lines.

R and U Oates, Comet, topped this category with their Grey Brahman No. 9 heifers at 436c/kg. Weighing in at 374kg they made $1,616/head.

“Those cattle were bought to head straight back to the paddock as breeders,” Mr Harris said.

Another highlight in this description was Yaralla Droughtmasters’, Blackwater, pen of heifers that were snapped up for 396c/kg and weighed 390kg, to return $1,545/head.

There is no sale this week as Rockhampton Brahman Week will be held at CQLX from October 5 to 7.

Mr Harris predicted this could increase numbers at the following Prime and Store Sale, to be held on 14 October.

“With the prices sitting where they are at the moment, we could be heading into record breaking territory. I think we will see more producers choose to take advantage of the prices,” he said.