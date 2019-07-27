Strong case against man accused of stabbing partner

A MAN accused of stabbing his partner in the arm and neck with scissors had served a significant sentence for an armed robbery in company in 2012.

Hughie Philip Carlo, 30, was denied bail by Magistrate Jeff Clarke in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He had been charged with wilful damage, wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said Carlo had a six-page criminal history. Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Carlo had four children who lived with the alleged victim.

Mr Clarke said some charges were in relation to an incident where Carlo allegedly assaulted his defacto partner in Hughenden in April with a pool cue after abusing her and also smashed her phone.

He said the alleged stabbing took place in Woorabinda and started with him abusing her for not answering her phone.

"After reaching into his pocket, he allegedly stabbed her to the neck and arm,” Mr Clarke said. "The injuries were consistent with scissors.”

He said after the incident, Carlo "took off” and was located by police in Rockhampton on July 21.

The court heard Carlo was intoxicated on both occasions.

"It seems to me to be a very strong case against him,” Mr Clarke said. The court heard the weapon used in the alleged stabbing had not been found.

The wounding charge, which the court heard Carlo was contesting, was adjourned until September 11 and a brief was ordered.

The other charges were adjourned until August 19.