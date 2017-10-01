Strong community support for Rockhampton Men's Shed's bold plans

BIG PLANS: The Men's Shed organisation recently unveiled their plans to upgrade their sheds.

BIG PLANS: The Men's Shed organisation recently unveiled their plans to upgrade their sheds. Contributed

A VITAL CQ community group for the socially isolated needs our help for what they plan next.

Due to the space constraints and plans by CQUniversity to demolish their old shed to make way for a new building, members of Rockhampton Men's Shed hatched a plan to build a new home.

Rockhampton Men's Shed chairman Jim Lawler, 74, busily rallied politicians and interested members of the community to attend the unveiling of their master plan for the new proposed Men's Shed complex at the Frenchville Sports Club in mid September.

There was plenty support from the 40 attendees for the plan which would see their solitary shed upgraded to a three building complex.

BOLD PLANS: Rockhampton Men's Shed is ready to spread their wings. Contributed

Mr Lawler said their organisation hoped to commence construction by July 2018 if they could gather together approximately $450,0000-$500,000 through fund-raising, community grants and government funding.

Another active member of Rockhampton's Men's Shed group, Mr Lawler's wife Marion, also participated in the project presentation.

"I spoke to everyone about how we were going to go about funding (the project) through grants and in-kind donations,” Mrs Lawler said.

She had hoped more people would have attended the event but could understand that a people had a lot going on at this time of year.

DETAILING PLANS: Marion Lawler detailed Rockhampton Mens's Shed's financial plans. Contributed

"We were quite happy with the people that were there, we had a good audience, they listened to what we had to say and I felt like we got our message across,” she said.

"We had two of our members get up and speak and tell us how they came to be at the Men's Shed and what they were getting out of it.”

She said the organisation helped reduce loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

"Come and see what we've got, what we're trying to achieve, that we need the community's help and to get behind this project, it's something that's needed and needed badly.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga described the unveiling of the masterplan, which she attended along with Councillors Tony Williams, Tom Wyatt and CQU Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman, as going very well.

"I have been working with the Rockhampton Men's Shed on their masterplan for their new shed and community centre and I will continue to work with the Men's Shed to make their vision a reality,” Mrs Lauga said.

If you would like to help Men's Shed build their new sheds, please contact them at rockymensshed@gmail.com or 0412 296 014.