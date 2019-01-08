Strong parking demand leads to $52 fines at Yeppoon's Lagoon

PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE: This advice on Livingstone Shire Council's Facebook page warns Yeppoon Lagoon vistors parking on the grass will be stung with a $52 fine.

PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE: This advice on Livingstone Shire Council's Facebook page warns Yeppoon Lagoon vistors parking on the grass will be stung with a $52 fine. Contributed

VISITORS seeking to beat the heat this summer at Yeppoon's popular Lagoon are copping expensive wake-up calls if they park in the wrong areas.

Spare car parks close to the lagoon are a rare commodity, with visitors resorting to parking on nearby grassed areas and gardens returning to their vehicles to find $52 parking infringement notices on their windshields.

It is unclear how obvious the no parking signage is and what other illegal-parking deterrents Livingstone Shire Council has in place, but the council has provided a map on the lagoon's website displaying free parking options.

LAGOON PARKING: There are a number of free parking options available for visitors to the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct. Contributed

READ: Popular Yeppoon Lagoon garners management plan

It encourages people to use the lagoon's drop-off zone before using one of the 500 nearby parking spaces, including the 320-space Yeppoon town centre multi-storey carpark, 670m away.

The parking has sparked discussion on social media with some unhappy with the lack of nearby parking and the council's fines.

On LSC's Facebook page, Joby Finlay said the fines were unfair and the council shouldn't have built the lagoon precinct without enough space for nearby parking.

"I am speaking for many people here who cannot walk that far due to many different reasons, none which are lazy,” Ms Finlay said.

AERIAL VIEW: The Yeppoon Lagoon is an extremely popular destination to visit. Allan Reinikka ROK280818acarpark

June Birch suggested the council could put in more carparks towards the Ross Creek end by switching from parallel parking to angle parking.

"Can you imagine trying to get three small kids to the lagoon and having to walk 300-400m to get a park,” Ms Birch said.

Others online applauded the the fines, saying they were justified given the nearby free parking.

Rod Falcon said: "There's a multi story car park if you all hadn't noticed use that. It is that simple”.

Christensen BJ said, "Good work LSC. Sick of lazy people.”

While council discussions last year suggested that "smart” paid parking areas would be instituted around the lagoon in the new year, visitors are currently reporting being able to park nearby for free.

READ: Community opposes paid parking hours at Yeppoon Lagoon

PAID PARKING: This is a map of the proposed parking areas near the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather said she was not sure when or how "smart” paid parking would be rolled out around the lagoon.

She said she was not convinced it would create necessary parking turnover with people content to pay $20 to park there all day.

Cr Mather said warning letters on windscreens of illegally parked cars or calling out a vehicle's number plates over the PA would be better strategies to deal with people parking in the wrong place.

She said free parking was also available in the LSC carpark on weekends.

Livingstone Shire Council will provide an official response tomorrow.