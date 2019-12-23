Strong partnerships key lead to weekend victory

CLOSE LOSS: Bowler Duncan Head who bowled when Murray Bale got out - the Glen VS Rocky Brothers at Sun Valley 21 December 2019

CLOSE LOSS: Bowler Duncan Head who bowled when Murray Bale got out - the Glen VS Rocky Brothers at Sun Valley 21 December 2019

CRICKET: A strong batting partnership wasn’t enough for CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers to beat The Glen in round 11 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Despite a 145-run second-wicket partnership between Bevan Moyes and Luke Reid’s, Brothers were chased down by the Gladstone team in the 38th over.

Captain Reid said their strong performance with the bat was promising but The Glen were a tough team to beat.

“We felt fairly confident but we knew The Glen had good batsmen and we knew it’d be a tight one going to go down to the wire,” Reid said.

He said the team wanted to score at least 200 runs to stay competitive — a goal they reached, finishing the 40-over innings with 4/212.

“The Glen are a really good side,” he said.

Moyes topscored for Brothers with 73 runs, followed by Reid on 72.

Damon Gale was economical with the ball for Brothers, limiting The Glen batsmen to 29 runs in his seven overs.

Brothers are at the bottom of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge ladder but Reid said they were improving.

“Finals is probably out of our hands but I think we’ve started getting momentum and we are looking at getting wins with teams as the season goes on,” he said.

Reid said despite the team being fairly new to the competition, they had the potential to improve their reputation.

“We’ve got a lot of younger fellas and a fairly new team. We are building for seasons to come,” he said.

The Glen had six wickets in hand after chasing down Brothers’ total.

Captain Sam Lowry said after a less-than-ideal start, the team had to work hard.

“We wanted to restrict their wickets but they batted well on a flat wicket,” Lowry said.

Most of The Glen team had a turn with the ball as they tried to take control of the game but they weren’t able to until Lowry and David ­Heymer’s partnership with the bat.

Lowry scored 69 runs for The Glen and while Murray Bale scored a quick 44 runs, Reid and Lowry’s partnership was rated highly.

The Glen slightly changed their batting order for the run chase, moving opening batsman Waqar Yunus to fifth for a strong middle order performance.

Batsman Christopher Cain brought The Glen home.