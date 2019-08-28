Strong real estate growth predicted in next 6 to 12 months

LEADING real estate industry expert Tom Panos says now is the time to buy into the Rockhampton market.

One of the Australia's most influential real estate trainers, MrPanos visited Rockhampton on Monday to present a seminar to local real estate agents, an event organised and hosted by The Morning Bulletin.

Mr Panos does not consider himself an economic real estate forecaster but looking at the Rockhampton region property sales data, he believes the indicators for a price upswing are sound.

"There hasn't been significant price growth for a long period of time and when you look at that and you look at infrastructure and you look at other things that are going on at Rocky, it would suggest that if you're buying in Rocky you'd be buying close to the bottom of the market at the moment,” he said.

"Which means that you should have a few years of price growth.”

Rental vacancies rates are reported to have tightened in Rockhampton to about 1 per cent in July and the biggest question is when will property prices rise?

Mr Panos explained that a boom was created through a shortage of listings for the amount of buyers in the marketplace.

"It's hard to predict when that increase will happen and I don't like using the term boom because boom is normally happening in marketplaces that have got some sort of fundamental issue,” he said.

"I prefer where you turn around and say strong growth and it appears that strong growth should be happening within the next six to 12 months. If you speak to real estate agents they're all saying the same thing - 'I wish I had more listings' - that's clearly a sign.

DEALING THE FACTS: Leading real estate trainer Tom Panos speaking at a Morning Bulletin seminar for local agents at Headricks Lane, Rockhampton. Vanessa Jarrett

"What the demand and supply graph looks like is a shortage of stock and I would suggest that should translate to higher offers, higher offers means increase compatibles, means higher sale prices.”

At the Rockhampton seminar, Mr Panos spoke to the crowd about how to prospect better, a good work ethic, the never-ending digital interview and self-development.

"I think people walked away with the fact the real estate game has changed - it's no longer about getting a property, putting it in the window display, put it in your database and crossing your fingers that someone's going to come along and buy it,” he said.

He said agents had a responsibility to get the best buyer, not just the first one. A modern agent needed to use a marketing strategy that worked in combination not in isolation.

"A good agent and a good marketing campaign, and a bad marketing campaign and a bad agent can mean $50,000 difference in the sale price in Rocky,” he said.

