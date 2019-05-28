Strong second half seals the deal for Yeppoon
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Yeppoon Seagulls ran in 20 points in the second half to seal a 24-10 win over Norths at Browne Park on Saturday.
Spectators were treated to a quality contest, the teams being locked at 4-all at half-time.
Five-eighth Tamika Upton opened the scoring for Yeppoon in the fifth minute before Norths' Tasha Lamey levelled 20 minutes later.
Neither team could break the deadlock before the break but it was a determined Yeppoon outfit that emerged from the sheds in the second half.
Centre Taryn Comiskey got them in front just two minutes in and Upton went over for her second to give Yeppoon a 16-4 lead.
Norths hit back through Caliah Saltner to get within six points but two tries in three minutes sealed the result for Yeppoon.
Victorious coach Paul Minto said it was a very tough game.
"I thought Norths were outstanding, they had plenty of energy,” he said.
"I think they probably caught us off guard a bit. The last time we played them we won comfortably but today they just turned up and played really good footy.
"I'm very proud of our girls' effort, though.
"To be 4-all at half-time - I don't think they were expecting that - and come out in the second half and play the way they did ... I'm very happy.”
Minto was impressed by the way his team took charge of the game in the second 40.
"It was about controlling possession. We were giving away too many penalties and we were dropping the ball too much,” he said.
"We addressed that at half-time. We said if we just do what we do best with hard work through the middle with our forwards the rest should take care of itself - and that's just what happened.”
Minto said it was an inspired second-half performance, and praised centres Comiskey and Juanita McDonald for outstanding performances.
RESULTS
- Men: Norths 56 v Biloela 0, Emu Park 30 v Fitzroy/Gracemere 16, Brothers 66 v Woorabinda 20
- Women's: Brothers v Woorabinda (Woorabinda forfeited), Yeppoon 24 v Norths 10, Emu Park 54 v Fitzroy/Gracemere 10