Strong second half seals the deal for Yeppoon

KEY FIGURE: Yeppoon centre Taryn Comiskey makes a determined run in the women's game against Norths at Browne Park. Allan Reinikka ROK250519aleague3

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Yeppoon Seagulls ran in 20 points in the second half to seal a 24-10 win over Norths at Browne Park on Saturday.

Spectators were treated to a quality contest, the teams being locked at 4-all at half-time.

Five-eighth Tamika Upton opened the scoring for Yeppoon in the fifth minute before Norths' Tasha Lamey levelled 20 minutes later.

Yeppoon's Tamika Upton puts a fend on a Norths defender. Allan Reinikka ROK250519aleague5

Neither team could break the deadlock before the break but it was a determined Yeppoon outfit that emerged from the sheds in the second half.

Centre Taryn Comiskey got them in front just two minutes in and Upton went over for her second to give Yeppoon a 16-4 lead.

Norths hit back through Caliah Saltner to get within six points but two tries in three minutes sealed the result for Yeppoon.

Victorious coach Paul Minto said it was a very tough game.

"I thought Norths were outstanding, they had plenty of energy,” he said.

Norths Caliah Saltner scored a try in the first half. Allan Reinikka ROK250519aleague2

"I think they probably caught us off guard a bit. The last time we played them we won comfortably but today they just turned up and played really good footy.

"I'm very proud of our girls' effort, though.

"To be 4-all at half-time - I don't think they were expecting that - and come out in the second half and play the way they did ... I'm very happy.”

Minto was impressed by the way his team took charge of the game in the second 40.

Yeppoon's Shae-Lauren Minto goes on the attack. Allan Reinikka ROK250519aleague4

"It was about controlling possession. We were giving away too many penalties and we were dropping the ball too much,” he said.

"We addressed that at half-time. We said if we just do what we do best with hard work through the middle with our forwards the rest should take care of itself - and that's just what happened.”

Minto said it was an inspired second-half performance, and praised centres Comiskey and Juanita McDonald for outstanding performances.

