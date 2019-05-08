Strong start for Brothers in junior league

LOCAL junior rugby league club Capricorn Coast Brothers has started the year strongly in Yeppoon with capacity teams across every age group from under-6 right through to under-18.

Starting their footy year in February, the Internationals teams have fought hard with solid performances from under-13 to U18 and are positioned well for significant grand final day representation in June.

Under-14, U15 and U16 sit at the top of their ladders, while the U13s hold second place.

However the U18s are struggling to match the performance of their younger colleagues at the bottom of their ladder, with finals starting on May 31.

Cap Coast Brothers president Troy Welsh said 2019 was a big year for the club, giving thanks to St Brendan's College as the club's home ground host.

"St Brendan's College is known for its support of clubs and community groups and Capricorn Coast Brothers has certainly seen the benefit of this for a number of years, with our teams able to take advantage of their wonderful fields and facilities as our club home ground,” Mr Welsh said.

"This year we have also been able to host our Internationals on Friday nights with the addition of St Brendan's new Q-Cup standard lighting, which has been appreciated by club families and visitors alike.

"We thank St Brendan's College principal Robert Corboy and their sports department for their ongoing support of Capricorn Coast Brothers Junior Rugby League.

"The juniors of the competition - the mini mods U6 to U12 - have just kicked off their season after Easter and we look forward to another great year of fun, footy and skills development for these young players.”

While almost every team is at capacity, there are limited space available in U11 (born 2008).

Inquiries for 2020, please contact club registrar Bonny Messer on 0423 536 546.