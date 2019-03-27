Strong views on cannabis rejected by Supreme Court

JOSHUA-Jack Salvatore Manuele was facing a third stint in prison as he listened from the dock of Rockhampton's Supreme Court this morning.

His mother sat in the back of the courtroom and watched her son wipe away tears as Justice Graeme Crowe read out the facts and recounted Manuele's history of family breakdown, mental health diagnosis and the daughter he hasn't seen for eight years.

Now 34, Manuele stood convicted by his own guilty plea of 13 offences, one of which carried a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars.

Of the 13 offences, the six most serious were for possession of dangerous drugs, including one of more than 2gm of methamphetamines.

Police conducted three searches in Manuele's home in May and July 2016 and again in August 2017. During the first search, 13gm of cannabis and seeds were found.

Manuele told police he was using the drugs for medicinal purposes to help control schizophrenia and that it should be legal.

"It can be, if you get it under prescription ... you may have strong views about cannabis, but as the law stands, unless you get a prescription, which I understand is not easy to get, you will go back to prison,” Justice Crow told him.

"You should know that cannabis can aggravate your condition ... and when I see instances of a stated view, based on your own research, I have grave concerns for your safety and community safety.”

Subsequent searches also found drug utensils, cannabis, vials of testosterone, and methamphetamines, including one quantity of 2.18gm meth.

Possession of meth in excess of 2gm is a serious offence, punishable by up to 25 years in jail.

Defence barrister Scott Moon told the court of Manuele's progress in rehabilitation, which Justice Crow accepted.

"You have made a good effort at rehabilitating yourself and that is the thing which makes it proper for me not to send you to prison,” he said.

"You have engaged positively and consistently and are stable. As long as you stay away from illicit drugs and stay with the prescription drugs ... I accept sending you back to prison would be detrimental.

"To the contrary, if found with illegal drugs, even if that is to help with your condition, you will go to jail.”

Manuele was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with immediate parole.