Power lines are down in North Rockhampton.
OUTAGE: 700+ without power across Rockhampton

Melanie Plane
10th Feb 2020 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
UPDATE 1.50PM: MORE than 700 customers are without power across the Rockhampton region. 

The Ergon outage finder shows 751 customers are without power in Rockhampton, Norman Gardens, Berserker, North Rockhampton, Rockhampton City and Park Avenue. 

This is due to damage requiring emergency repairs. Fault finding is in progress. There is no estimated fix time. 

INITIAL: STRONG wind has brought down power lines in North Rockhampton.

Reports suggest power lines are down at the top end of Berserker Street, with police blocking the intersections of Grosskopf, Venables and Cruikshank streets.

Ergon Energy has been called to the scene.

Meanwhile at the intersection of Fitzroy and East streets, the traffic lights are reportedly out.

More to come.

