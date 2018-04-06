Strong wind warning for the Capricornia as Iris weakens

A STRONG wind warning was forecast for the Capricorn Coast today as Cyclone Iris continues to move further northwest.

The Bureau of Meteorology last night reported that at 4pm Thursday, Tropical Cyclone Iris was a category 1 system and located well off the Central Queensland coast about 415km east of Hamilton Island and 405km east northeast of Mackay.

The cyclone was moving east southeast at 13 kilometres per hour and was expected to weaken overnight Thursday.

The east southeasterly motion of Iris was forecast to slow as it weakens.

The remnant tropical low is expected to turn around and adopt a track back towards the northwest today.

The tropical low will most likely shift northwest over the Coral Sea, remaining off the Queensland coast.

The heaviest rainfall associated with the system is expected to remain offshore, though showers and patchy rain will extend into central districts and Wide Bay through the remainder of today.

The focus for showers should then gradually shift northwards during the weekend and early next week as the tropical low and an associated trough shift north.

Tropical Cyclone Iris was no longer having any significant impact on the Queensland coast or islands.

In its State forecast the bureau said the southeasterly winds prevalent over much of the state would be stronger about the Central and Capricornia coasts.

The Capricornia region forecast today is cloudy with a medium (60%) chance of showers and patchy rain, winds southeasterly 30 to 45km/h.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 17 and 21 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.