Windy weather. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star
Weather

Strong wind warning issued as cool change pushes north

Shayla Bulloch
by
8th Nov 2018 8:13 AM

STRONG winds are expected to lash the Capricornia region over the next two days with gales reaching up to 50km/h in some parts.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a strong wind warning around 5am on Thursday for several coastal areas with the Cap Coast on the top of the list.

Meteorologist, Lachlan Stoney said a cool change pushing up from the south-east is bringing the winds and cooler temperatures.

"Winds will reach around 25 knots this afternoon, reaching up to 30 knots off shore in the evening," he said.

"This will be reasonably considerate for people in small boats and is continuing into tomorrow."

Mr Stoney said similar wind conditions were expected on Friday, plus some cooler temperatures.

Rockhampton will reach 28°C on Friday before warming back up again over the weekend. Saturday would be 30°C and Sunday 32°C.

Although clouds loom in the sky today, Mr Stoney said Rockhampton was unlikely to see any rain.

"Patchy rain is coming over today with this afternoon expected to bring heavier showers, but Rocky is unlikely to get much," he said.

Yeppoon and Gladstone were tipped to cop the most rainfall.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

