Strong winds, engine troubles wreak havoc for coast guard

Yeppoon Rescue One tows a broken down vessel to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

STRONG winds and persistent engine troubles were enough to keep rescuers at Yeppoon Coast Guard on the edge of their seats the past week.

A request for assistance last Monday was quick to set in motion what would become a busy seven days for the marine rescue service.

The sole occupant aboard a 5m vessel reported it broken down at The Pinnacles, just north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Yeppoon Rescue One departed around 9.45am in relatively calm conditions, however a minor hiccup was later encountered after the boat’s owner was unable to attach the tow rope.

Fortunately, a speciality clamp was produced, rendering the rescue mission successful after a short tow back to the harbour.

A call for help was again received the following day, this time, the owner of a recently purchased vessel left stranded in waters north of Middle Island.

Coast Guard Yeppoon tows a vessel back to shore.

The 7m cruiser, with two persons on board, was later towed to the harbour around 4.45pm following a 90-minute round trip by Yeppoon Rescue One.

Despite the busy working week, both Friday and Saturday also proved no quieter out on the waters – one incident even resulting in a double rescue.

Around 1.45pm, Skipper Jim Goodsell responded to a 5m powerboat which had moored at Great Keppel Island after suffering engine problems.

Upon arrival, the owner of a jetski also informed Captain Goodsell of its own engine problems and subsequent idle speed.

An attempt to tow both vessels was made, with the first boat towed to Main Beach where the jetski was able to motor out.

The three later returned to the Rosslyn Bar harbour around two hours later.

Numerous vessels were towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour this past week after engine troubles.

Persistent engine troubles appeared to be a common theme across the weekend following an early morning report of overheating on Saturday.

A yacht with two persons on board had broken down at 9am - just 2nm North of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

The quick hour-long mission resulted in a group of people assisting, later delivering the yacht to its designated spot.

That same day, paramedics were called to undertake a medivac from Great Keppel Island after a woman suffered a possible stone fish sting.

Both Paramedics and Yeppoon One Rescue departed the harbour around midday to meet the woman who was being transported in her family’s boat.

The two vessels met 2 nm outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour where the woman was administered pain relief and taken to Yeppoon Hospital.

Sunday, however, resulted in a lone fisherman spending an unexpected night out on the water after his 4.6m boat suffered engine troubles.

His boat had been launched at Corbetts Landing in Corio Bay on Friday in hopes of spending a few days out fishing.

Due to the lack of danger, early-morning arrangements were made to assist the man come Monday.

Yeppoon Rescue One (Skipper: Barry Semple) departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 6.45am and arrived on scene just before 9am.

The boat was subsequently towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving just before 11.30am.