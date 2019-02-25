Strong winds, huge swell wreaks havoc on coastline

WHILE ex-tropical Cyclone Oma fizzled out over the weekend, the threat to the Sunshine Coast disappeared but dangerous surf and high winds continued to batter the region.

Abnormally high tides broke the banks of inland waterways and multiple beaches remained closed as surfers took advantage of the monster swell.

Record-breaking offshore waves up to 13m were recorded at Mooloolaba Beach and Point Cartwright - larger than those recorded in Cyclone Oswald.

Tommy McGavin, 11, comes off a wave at Noosa Main Beach. Warren Lynam

Surf Life Saving Queensland Sunshine Coast duty officer Sebastien De Paula said despite the huge swell, some people had ignored the warnings.

On Friday, four people were rescued from the water - two at Noosa and two at Alexandra Headland.

Mr De Paula said most rescues were for surfers but a swimmer was also saved after going for a late night dip.

He said while conditions were still extremely dangerous, it was frustrating to receive after-hours calls despite continued warnings.

Windy and rough conditions on the Sunshine Coast from Cyclone Oma.Riley Palmer on patrol at Marcoola Beach. Warren Lynam

"It is extremely dangerous to be swimming and difficult if something were to happen for lifesavers," Mr De Paula said.

Most Sunshine Coast beaches were closed but were expected to start opening again from today as conditions improved.

Mr De Paula said wave heights on open beaches peaked around 8ft across the weekend with smaller swell on protected beaches.

Windy and rough conditions on the Sunshine Coast from Cyclone Oma. Surfers enjoy the conditions at Noosa Main Beach. Warren Lynam

Surfers flocked to the breaks including Noosa Main Beach and Noosa River mouth where huge tides caused significant erosion.

Wind gusts up to 80km/h were also recorded across the weekend as the low pressure system sat well off shore and continued to move north.

Milla Kerrison,10, from Peregian waits for her turn to catch a wave. Warren Lynam

While BoM previously predicated a deluge of rain on the Coast, residents were lucky to see a sprinkle and several events were cancelled in the lead up to the predicted major weather event.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, these conditions will start to ease today as winds and waves decrease.