Strong winds keep boaties on land for the long weekend

The highest tide for the season was experienced on Wednesday February 20 at about 9:40am. The predicted tide was 5.16 metres. With the influence of Tropical Cyclone Oma the highest astronomical tide for Rosslyn Bay Harbour as marked on the boat ramp was exceeded. Boats launching at the time did not need to back down the boat ramp too far. Water also inundated Merv Anderson Park at Ross Creek. Yeppoon Coastguard

A STRONG wind warning on the Capricornia Coast has been cancelled this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology is still warning that there could be potentially hazards for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, swimming and surfing due to easterly swells over the southern coastal waters.

The Yeppoon Coast Guard say the strong winds are keeping most boaties out of the water, with those that are in the water taking extra precautions.

The rest of Sunday will continue to be a windy one, with east to south-easterly winds of 20 to 25 knots forecast.

Seas of 1.5 to 2.5 metres are expected, with easterly swells of two to three metres during the day and decreasing to one to two metres in the evening.

The strong winds will continue on Monday and Tuesday with easterly winds of 20 to 25 knots expected on Monday.

Seas of two to 2.5 metres are forecast and easterly swells of two to three metres during the day and one to two metres during the evening are forecast for Monday.

South-easterly winds of 20 to 25 knots are expected on Tuesday, with offshore winds north of Rundle Island reaching 30 knots at times in the evening.