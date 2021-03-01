Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TROPICAL CYCLONE FORECAST TRACK MAP: Issued at 11:23 am AEST Monday March 1, 2021
TROPICAL CYCLONE FORECAST TRACK MAP: Issued at 11:23 am AEST Monday March 1, 2021
Weather

Strong winds predicted in CQ from forming cyclone

Vanessa Jarrett
1st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Strong winds are expected in the Rockhampton region later this week as a result of a tropical cyclone forming in North Queensland.

A tropical cyclone watch is in place by the Bureau of Meteorology for Cape Flattery to Mareeba and Atherton and a tropical low is developing 200km east of Innisfail.

BOM predicts the forming Cyclone Niran will meander off the coast for a few days and track quickly south-east late in the week.

Gale warnings are in place for Cairns and Townsville waters and strong wind warnings for Cooktown and Mackay waters.

In the Capricornia region, strong winds are expected on Friday and Saturday in Rockhampton.

On Friday, winds are predicted to be east to south-easterly of 30 to 45km/h and on Saturday between 30 to 40km/h and 20 to 25km/h.

There is also a possible shower predicted for Thursday.

bureau of meteorology bureau of meteorology qld rockhampton weather strong winds strong wind warning tropical cyclone niran
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 1:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after car rolls into tree

        Breaking She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

        • 1st Mar 2021 11:56 AM
        LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Premium Content LOOK: Rockhampton Triathlon in photos

        Sport Special achievement for family duo at Fitzroy Frogs annual event.

        BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        Premium Content BUSTED: Yeppoon drink-drivers front court

        News Here is the latest list of people who were caught out.

        Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        Premium Content Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        News The rally is meant to highlight conditions linked to understaffing in Australian...