Strong winds, sharp rocks make for precarious water rescue

WHILE long weekends typically mean a busy one for Yeppoon’s Coast Guard, strong winds instead delivered a relatively quiet period.

A spokesman for the rescue service this week confirmed most boaties opted to stay away from the water due to rough conditions – while others dared to brave it.

Saturday afternoon kept the team busy as it assisted both Yeppoon and Noosa lifesavers to conduct a return surf boat race from Emu Park to Great Keppel Island.

Crews aboard the surf boats were required to change at the halfway point on both legs which kept Coastguard skipper Rob Wills busy as he co-ordinated the exchanges across Saturday morning.

Yeppoon Coast Guard’s Rescue One vessel.

While the thrilling race was underway, a Marine Assist member radioed around 8.30am to report his 6m vessel had suffered engine failure.

The man, accompanied by another, was left stranded dangerously close to the rocks at Double Head on his return from a fishing trip.

Skipper Jim Warren was quickly deployed in response to the incident as the man – who was advised to anchor – faced an anxious wait.

The boat was taken in tow around half an hour later and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 9.30am.

Additionally, a group of seven visiting from Brisbane was able to manage the strong winds without issue for a week-long getaway to Humpy Island.

Yeppoon Coast Guard performs a rescue operation.

But another group was forced to turn back to Rosslyn Bay due to the rough conditions.

Despite the lack of issues, Yeppoon Coast Guard urged boaties to stay atop their safety training – which many did this past week.

Around 15 people attended the Safe Boating course at Rosslyn Bay conducted by Jim Goodsell.

Attendees were offered comprehensive information about local hazards, tides and anchoring and radio procedures.

They also had the opportunity to participate in a demonstration of red and orange safety flares for night time and day time use.