Stronger Communities Gladstone share in $2.5m DV funding

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Stronger Communities LTD staff who are sharing in $2.5m in funding from the state and federal governments for the prevention of domestic and family violence. Stronger Communities LTD received $56,387. Picture: contributed

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Stronger Communities LTD staff who are sharing in $2.5m in funding from the state and federal governments for the prevention of domestic and family violence. Stronger Communities LTD received $56,387. Picture: contributed

Preventing domestic violence in the Gladstone region has been given a boost, with Stronger Communities sharing in part of $2.5m to help address the escalating problem.

The partnership funding between state and federal governments aims to help domestic, family and sexual violence service providers respond to the complexities and challenges resulting from COVID-19.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said $56,387 would help Stronger Communities Ltd provide a vital service helping families in the region with domestic and family violence.

“It is fantastic to see the Stronger Communities Ltd as one of the successful recipients as they assist victims of domestic and family violence and support them in the safest and most appropriate way for their individual needs,” Mr Butcher said.

“With increased financial pressures, there are serious concerns for victims of domestic and

family violence during the pandemic.

“This funding package has been developed to address the most pressing areas of need.

“I know the Stronger Communities Ltd is well placed in our community, working with victims

and perpetrators of domestic and family violence and the additional funding of $56,387 will

assist with the increase in demand.”

Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Minister Shannon Fentiman said the pandemic had impacted the sector dramatically.

“Over the past 12 months many in our community have stayed home to protect themselves from COVID-19, yet we know that for so many across our state home is not the safe space it

should be,” Minister Fentiman said.

“The response from the sector has been overwhelmingly positive, with the quantity and

quality of applications so high that additional funding was allocated on top of the initial $2

million advertised, and more initiatives have been able to be supported.”

Minister Fentiman said the 23 projects which had been successful in receiving funding would

target a range of specific groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the

LGBTIQ+ community, people with a disability, and culturally and linguistically diverse

communities.

“The grants will fund direct, frontline services that provide prevention, early intervention,

crisis and post crisis support, and develop resources to assist clients and use in community

education programs about sexual violence,” she said.

Other stories

Auckland Hill and hydrogen centre share in $10m funding

Building watchdog warns not to engage unlicensed concreter

Father to fight murder charge after four-month-old’s death