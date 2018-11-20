Struggle street: Why Rocky shopping strip turned to dust

The once popular shopping strip East Street is now more of a ghost town, with 25 empty stores along the street.

ONE of Rockhampton's premier shopping strips is fast becoming a ghost town with scores of boarded up and empty shops.

Once vibrant East Street is a sorry sight with 25 empty shops in the two blocks between William St and Fitzroy St.

Some of the shops and office buildings on Rockhampton's main strip, East Street, have been empty for years.

Right across Rockhampton, bricks and mortar retailers are struggling against gleaming, air conditioned shopping malls and the ease of online shopping.

Many Rockhampton retailers said a lack of parking was an issue for their customers, especially around the courthouse precinct.

They say the CBD is unable to compete with the ample parking available at Stockland in North Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Regional Council has been covering up some exteriors of empty shops with decals to make them more attractive to potential retailers.

What can be done to revitalise East St? It comes down to rent. Landlords need to lower rent so businesses stay in the CBD

East St should be made into a mall for foot-traffic only

More live entertainment and pop-up gigs at night

It needs a good face-lift. If it looks good aesthetically then people will come

Parking limits should be extended beyond one hour

Parking at Kern Arcade should be free

More businesses should hold monthly competitions for people who shop there

Nothing. People like the comfort and convenience of shopping at Stockland Vote View Results

Business insiders say one key issue is the concentrated ownership of many of the vacant premises.

Many of these landlords have been resistant to any inducements to reduce rentals.

"Some of these guys still think a dollar is worth a dollar, when it's worth 50c now," one business owner said.

Jade Carr, from Ray White, which currently has three premises for lease in East St, said the council was aware of the problem.

"I know a few of the business owners had a meeting last week with the council to discuss their concerns," he said.

"Some of the premises we have for lease have been empty for three or four months, others for more than a year.

"I'm definitely getting more enquiries in recent months but unfortunately some of the shops need a bit of work.

"I know Silly Solly's is going into one of the vacant shops very soon so hopefully things are picking up."

Mr Carr said he did not believe that a lack of car parking was an issue deterring prospective tenants.

"The Kern Arcade carpark is rarely filled up and council have two other carparks along the riverfront," he said.

"I just think it's that small town syndrome when people blame a lack of parking."

Yeppoon resident Stephen Timewell said he avoided visiting East Street if he could, saying the one-hour time limit wasn't enough time for shoppers.

"It's hard enough to get a park, and with the one hour parking if you're a bit over you get a fine," he said.

"We go to Stocklands, mainly for the parking convenience.

"You can pretty much always get a park there, whereas here you can drive around for 10 minutes before finding a park."

Yaamba man, Dan Murphy, says it was disappointing how much East Street has changed since he first came to the area in the 1960s, adding that the street was always a popular destination for locals and visitors.

"It used to be very busy, every shop was busy," he said.

"I think the big shops have taken most of the business, people like the convenience of being able to do their shopping in one place.

"People have changed their way of shopping now, they go online or they go to the centres and do their shopping in one place."

For Rockhampton local Amy Formosa, the once-popular strip could do with a clean.

"There's not much to really make me want to come here," she said.

"It needs a bit of a clean, it always looks a bit grubby and it's a bit run down and it doesn't really make you want to come here.

"If it was looked after a bit more, it could bring more people here and bring some more families."

In order to identify retail gaps in the CBD Rockhampton Regional Council has undertaken.

The council has been in negotiation and planning in conjunction with land owners with a view to professionally marketing vacant spaces.

Stand-out categories for dominate usage was food catering at 17 per cent and apparel at 14 per cent.

Council has targeted new retailers to complement the existing mix.

The lowest speciality category was food retail.

The biggest gap is the traffic driver of a major tenant, being Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodworks, Aldi etc.

Council is focussing its efforts to complement the current mix in the CBD.

Essentials or non-discretionary spend - target small format supermarket, combine with butcher, additional bakery, existing newsagent, and retail services such as key cutting/shoe/watch repairs.

Tourist/leisure precinct - located in a central point to tie in the riverbank and activities, open lounge CBD/ information centre as a catalyst and work with existing travel agent to be relocated next door.

Add usage contributing to cultural scene - focus on food culture through international cuisines, including food retail, outdoor dining and incubator scheme for artists and upcoming businesses.

Food catering opportunities could include takeaway food at reasonable price point, international cuisine and a family bistro.

Apparel opportunities could include children's apparel, plus size clothing/maternity, sporting apparel and footwear and vintage or secondhand clothing.

Leisure gaps in the CBD include sporting goods, music/video games and books.

General retail missing includes giftware and stationery.

Electrical, sound and computers and phone repairs/communications are also targeted.

Other potential niche opportunities the council is considering:

. CBD retail showrooms for industry i.e. kitchens and bathrooms, interior design, curtains and blinds.

. Shopping assistance and styling services.