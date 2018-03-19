Struggling parents steal meat, cold and flu meds

PARENTS struggling to make ends meet stole 3.1kg of meat and cold and flu medication.

Leslie John Mcrorie and Kelly Anne McCormack both appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week for sentencing.

Magistrate Catherine Benson commented on their individual cases, saying how these parents put their children's needs before their own, but stealing was not the right way to get help.

Mcrorie stole $47 of red meat from the Dean St IGA on February 26.

The court heard Mcrorie's children had been placed in his care since his release from prison and he had been struggling with Centrelink to get approach support, receiving $100 and $300 sporadically.

"He's under enormous financial pressure,” defence lawyer Matthew Heelan said.

"He's taken the meat to feed his family.”

The court heard Mcrorie's SPER debt was in excess of $18,000. He was fined $53 and ordered to pay restitution for the meat theft.

McCormack, a single mother of four, stole decongestant tablets and throat lozenges from Coles.

Police prosecutor Jess King said she told police she had a cold and couldn't afford medication.

Ms Benson told McCormack to attend the hospital next time she is sick.

"Often parents in your position put their own health to one side,” she commented.

Ms Benson ordered McCormack pay a $100 fine and no conviction be recorded.