Struggling Rocky Stockland business owner's desperate plea to survive

THE owner of a struggling Stockland Rockhampton business has made an emotional plea for support.

Nadia Ranford owns Lenard's at Rockhampton's biggest shopping centre.

Earlier today she posted her heartfelt message on her business's Facebook page, before sharing it with the 8876 members of the Rockhampton Food Rater Facebook page.

"Times are tough everywhere," Nadia said.

"I know as a business owner I am feeling it.

"I am not doing this for your pity or for you to feel sorry for me.

"I am reaching out for your help and support.

"They say it will either make you or break you in your first year.

"Unfortunately the last few months are breaking me.

"I love my job. I love what I do, but if business doesn't change, I will regrettably have to close my doors, which will not only affects me but my staff also.

"I am asking for the help and support of Rockhampton and surrounding areas to help keep a locally owned Lenard's Chicken store.

"Head over to our Facebook page, Lenard's Stocklands Rockhampton to stay up to date with weekly specials and information."